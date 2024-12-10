Chris Evans may return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Russo Brothers’ upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday, according to The Wrap. While details of his role are currently under wraps, the actor’s return is highly anticipated following his cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. The upcoming film, featuring Robert Downey Jr, is slated to hit theatres on May 1, 2026. Who Is Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom? All You Need To Know About the Marvel Villain Making His MCU Debut in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

Chris Evans in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’?

