Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies delighted fans as they channeled the iconic Showgirls lunch date scene. The dynamic duo playfully recreated the glamorous scene, capturing the essence of the cult classic. In a series of Instagram videos, the talented friends shared their homage to the iconic film, leaving fans mesmerised by their undeniable chemistry and style. Grande and Gillies continue to prove that their friendship is as strong as ever, offering a nostalgic and captivating treat for fans who can't get enough of their incredible bond. Kim Kardashian and North West Channel Iconic Duo Cher and Dionne From Clueless for Halloween.
Watch Lunch Tit Dog Chow Scene:
Watch Second Part Here:
Check Out Third Part Here:
View Ariana and Liz's Pics Here:
