The day of tricks and treats is here as the US and other countries get ready to celebrate Halloween today, October 31. That said, it's important to know if Halloween is a federal holiday in America or not. Halloween is one of the most widely celebrated occasions in the United States; however, it is not a federal holiday. This means government offices, banks, schools, and the stock market will continue to operate regularly. Although Halloween is not an official public holiday, many workplaces and schools in the US embrace the festive spirit by holding costume events, Halloween-themed parties, and community celebrations throughout the day. Halloween 2025: US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump Celebrate Halloween at White House (See Pics).

Is Halloween a Federal Holiday in US? Scroll Below To Know

