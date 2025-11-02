The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav after a video of him celebrating Halloween with his grandchildren went viral, calling him out for hypocrisy over his past remarks on the Maha Kumbh Mela. Sharing the clip on X, BJP leaders reminded people that Yadav had once dismissed the grand religious gathering as “faltu” or meaningless. The party accused him of mocking Indian traditions while embracing Western festivals like Halloween. The viral video, posted by Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya, showed the veteran politician celebrating joyfully with his family amid spooky decorations. BJP Kisan Morcha posted a sharp message saying, "Those who mock faith won’t get Bihar’s votes". ‘Chhah or Gyarah, NDA Nau Do Gyarah’: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Takes Dig After EC Announces Bihar Assembly Elections Will Be Held on November 6 and 11.

BJP Slams Lalu Prasad Yadav for Halloween Celebration After ‘Faltu’ Kumbh Remark

