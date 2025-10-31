US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday (local time), October 31, celebrated Halloween at the White House. A video shared by the White House on X (formerly Twitter) shows Donald Trump and the First Lady handing candy to the children as part of the festival's tradition. Dozens upon dozens of trick-or-treaters were greeted and handed giant-sized Hershey bars with the presidential seal. Some stand-out moments from the Halloween celebration included the US President signing what appeared to be a golf ball for what looked like a young teen trick-or-treater. In another video going viral on social media, Donald Trump is seen putting a candy bar on top of a kid's costume at the White House. The scene was almost identical to when he did a similar trick when he was the President in 2019. The video shows Donald Trump recreating the funny and viral moment from 2019 as he places a large candy bar on top of a child wearing a marshmallow helmet. Halloween 2025: US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump Celebrate Halloween at White House (See Pics).

Donald Trump Puts a Candy Bar on Top of a Kid's Costume at the White House

NEW: President Trump, standing next to Melania Trump, puts a candy bar on top of a kid's costume at the White House, almost identical to when he did it in 2019. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/h2jp1r5f2a — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 30, 2025

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Participate in Halloween at The White House

President Trump and the First Lady Participate in Halloween at The White House https://t.co/AnezkesE8L — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

