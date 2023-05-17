After starring in the role that practically made him a star, Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed that he is finally "done" playing the Terminator. Citing that after the release of Terminator: Dark Fate, he got the message "loud and clear" that the audience wants something different from the series, Arnold noted that the franchise itself isn't done yet and that there are stories to be told. Arnold Schwarzenegger Birthday Special: From Terminator to Predator, 5 Best Films Of the Actor That Turned Him Into A Household Name!

Check Out the Tweet:

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is done with the ‘TERMINATOR’ franchise. “The franchise is not done. I'm done" (Source: https://t.co/bIuF3YboWe) pic.twitter.com/3qQQ4IrTb8 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 16, 2023

