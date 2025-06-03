Nepo baby Patrick Schwarzenegger set pulses racing among his female and gay fans with his nude scenes in The White Lotus' third season – not to mention shocking viewers with an incestuous kiss and sex scene. Recently paired with his father, Hollywood action legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, for Variety's Actors on Actors session, the elder Schwarzenegger shared his amusing reaction to watching those scenes. With characteristic humour, Arnold quipped: "I’m watching your show, and I’m watching your butt sticking out there. Then all of a sudden, I see the weenie. What is going on here? This is crazy!" However, he quickly added that he had to check himself – after all, he’d gone nude in films like Terminator and Conan the Barbarian, so who was he to judge his son? ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3: JioHotstar Censors Buddha Idol Cursing Scene in Episode 1 but Keeps Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Nudity Uncut.

Watch The Funny Clip Below:

Arnold Schwarzenegger jokes about seeing Patrick naked on screen: "I saw your weenie!" #ActorsOnActors https://t.co/blmS1nx28P pic.twitter.com/9L1Lx4trpe — Variety (@Variety) June 3, 2025

Watch the Full Actors on Actors Session Between Arnold and Patrick Schwarzenegger Here:

