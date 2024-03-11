Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito brought the house down at the Oscars with their hilarious banter, reuniting like the dynamic duo they are from the classic film Twins. As they presented awards for best visual effects and film editing, they couldn't resist poking fun at their shared history of trying to take down Batman on the big screen. DeVito cheekily pointed out the apparent reason for their partnership, leading Schwarzenegger to confess their failed attempts at dispatching the Caped Crusader. With DeVito's portrayal of the Penguin and Schwarzenegger's infamous turn as Mr Freeze, they reminisced about their villainous roles with a touch of self-deprecating humour. Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt Light Up 96th Academy Awards Stage with 'Barbenheimer' Banter (Watch Video).

Twins Co-stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito At The Oscars

"Twins" co-stars and former Batman villains Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito jokingly berate Michael Keaton from the #Oscars stage. https://t.co/UNgGySGz3r pic.twitter.com/bPLTrLlcNk — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)