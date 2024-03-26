Arnold Schwarzenegger, 76, revealed on his wellness podcast, Arnold's Pump Club, that he recently received a pacemaker implant to regulate his heart following three previous open-heart surgeries. Gratefully acknowledging his medical team's exceptional care, Schwarzenegger emphasised their efforts to ensure the procedure was as comfortable as possible. He even said that after the surgery, he feels a 'bit more of a machine'. Danny DeVito Confirms Collaboration With Twins Co-Star Arnold Schwarzenegger for 'Another Movie'.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Talks About His Health In Daily Podcast

Arnold Schwarzenegger now has a Pacemaker and had Three Open Heart Surgeries Am I the only one that when you hear these things, your mind automatically goes towards the jabs? Drop a . If you’re still a pure blood🩸https://t.co/RBfnnQ3KKo pic.twitter.com/8gujVTZwH6 — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) March 25, 2024

