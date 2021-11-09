A crowd surge led to the deaths of eight people aged 14 to 27 during Travis Scott's concert last week. Kim Kardashian, sister of Kylie Jenner, issued a statement consoling the families who lost their loved ones during the concert. she added that the family is also shaken after the incident.

Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld. Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2021

She went on to say how Travis is also very devastated after the incident.

We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing - as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated. 🙏🏽💔🕊 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 9, 2021

