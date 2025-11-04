Rapper Young Bleed (Glenn Clifton Jr) has tragically passed away at 51 following complications from a brain aneurysm. His son, Ty’Gee Ramon, announced the “unreal” news on Instagram, saying his father “gained his wings” on Saturday (November 1) and vowing to carry forward his legacy. Ty’Gee shared that his father never faced serious health problems but did manage high blood pressure with medication. Young Bleed’s mother described his hospitalisation as completely unexpected in a GoFundMe set up to help with medical expenses. A Baton Rouge legend, Young Bleed rose to fame in the late ’90s through his collaboration with Master P on the I’m Bout It soundtrack and his hit 1998 album My Balls and My Word, which went gold and reached the Billboard 200 Top 10. He continued making music until his passing, leaving behind an enduring mark on Southern hip-hop. Pankaj Tripathi’s Mother Hemwanti Devi Passes Away Peacefully at 89 in Bihar; Actor and Family Request Privacy During Their Time of Grief.

Rapper Young Bleed Dies at 51 – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ty’Gee Ramon (@ty_gee_ramon)

