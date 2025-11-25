British rapper Oakley Neil Casesar-Su, aka Central Cee, who went viral in 2022 with the track "Doja", made his debut in India with Rolling Loud 2025. The 27-year-old singer performed on Day 1 at Loud Park in Mumbai on Saturday (November 22). Central Cee not just grabbed attention with his high-voltage stage at one of the world's biggest hip-hop festivals, but also through his white t-shirt featuring the image of Lord Shiva. For his performance, the Cee wore a Mahadev t-shirt with effortless charm and paired it with a green camouflage beanie and a silver chain. The cultural crossover instantly went viral on social media, with desi fans expressing pride and amusement. Reacting under a post shared by Rolling Loud India, a user wrote, "Central bhai, Rishikesh chalo." Another wrote, "Mahadev drip." Another user commented, "Mumbai Central." ‘Tauba Tauba’ Singer Karan Aujla’s Calm Reaction Wins Hearts After Fan Throws T-Shirt at Him During 2025 Rolling Loud India Performance in Navi Mumbai (Watch Video).

Central Cee Steals the Show With Mahadev T-Shirt at Rolling Loud India 2025 Concert in Mumbai – See Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Loud India 🇮🇳 (@rollingloudindia)

Desi Fans React to Central Cee's 'Mahadev Drip'

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Rolling Loud India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)