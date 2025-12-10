Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar continues to dominate conversations, and its chart-topping track FA9LA is adding to the buzz. Created by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, the song has gone viral for Akshaye Khanna’s infectious energy and impromptu dance moves. Sharing his excitement on Instagram, Flipperachi said, “Big shoutout to India for making FA9LA the number one viral track on Spotify. Love you India.” Interestingly, choreographer Vijay Ganguly revealed that Akshaye’s moves in the song weren’t rehearsed, they were completely spontaneous on set. ‘Dhurandhar’ Song ‘FA9LA’: Lyrics and Meaning of Rapper Flipperachi’s Arabic Track That Powered Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Dance Moment (Watch Video).

Flipperachi Thanks India for Viral ‘FA9LA’ Song – See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @flipperachay)

