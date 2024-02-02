Makers unveiled a new full trailer for Back To Black, the biopic film about Amy Winehouse. This latest trailer provides insight into the life of the influential singer, including her childhood and rise to stardom, before her tragic passing in 2011 at the age of 27 from accidental alcohol poisoning. It showcases Amy's early life story and offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her journey to fame and the release of her groundbreaking studio album, Back to Black. Back To Black Trailer: Marisa Abela Skillfully Portrays the Extraordinary Journey of Iconic Singer Amy Winehouse in Sam Taylor-Johnson's Film (Watch Video).

Watch The New Trailer of Back To Black: