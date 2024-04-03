Jack O'Connell is reportedly in discussions to take on the role of the antagonist opposite Michael B Jordan in an untitled Warner Bros project helmed by Ryan Coogler. This collaboration reunites Jordan and Coogler, known for their work on the Creed and Black Panther franchises. The upcoming Warner Bros project is described as a period genre film. Michael B Jordan Crashes Ferrari Into Parked Car While Racing in Hollywood, Watch the Viral Video Here.

Jack O’Connell To Play Villain Role Opposite Michael B Jordan's Film

Jack O’Connell is in talks to star with Michael B. Jordan in Ryan Coogler‘s untitled film for Warner Bros. Described as a period genre pic in which O’Connell will be playing the villain. (https://t.co/KodCQthAjO) pic.twitter.com/Zsgahs6n4C — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 3, 2024

