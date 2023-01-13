A biopic on late Grammy-winning icon Amy Winehouse is being helmed by Nowhere Boy and Fifty Shades of Grey fame director Sam Taylor-Johnson. Titled as Back to Black, Marisa Abela would be essaying the titular role. The makers have dropped the actress’ first look as Amy and her uncanny resemblance to the later singer-songwriter will leave you stunned. Back to Black: Amy Winehouse’s Biopic Is in Works, Sam Taylor-Johnson To Direct.

Marisa Abela As Amy Winehouse

One of music’s greatest artists, Amy Winehouse, comes to the big screen in Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Back to Black. With cameras rolling from next week, we’re thrilled to release this first look at rising star Marisa Abela as Amy. pic.twitter.com/owZGXwOWP3 — StudiocanalUK (@StudiocanalUK) January 13, 2023

