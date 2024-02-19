At the recently concluded 77th Annual BAFTA Awards, it is Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer that dominated the show with seven wins, followed by Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things with five wins. Even The Holdovers and The Zone of Interest grabbed a handful of wins. However, that has not been the case with some other nominees, that despite garnering quite a few nominations across categories, did not win a single award. Some of the shocking misses are Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, and Emerald Fennell's Saltburn, among others. BAFTA 2024 Winners Full List: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Leads With Seven Wins; Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone Win Best Actor Trophies at 77th British Academy Film Awards!

Check Out the Big Losers Below

Killers of the Flower Moon (9 Nominations)

Maestro (7 Nominations)

All of Us Strangers (6 Nominations)

Barbie (5 Nominations)

Saltburn (5 Nominations)

Napoleon (4 Nominations)

Past Lives (3 Nominations)

The Color Purple (2 Nominations)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2 Nominations)

Rye Lane (2 Nominations)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2 Nominations)

