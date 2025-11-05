Social media influencer and model Barbara Jankavski was mysteriously found dead in São Paulo, Brazil, after undergoing 27 cosmetic surgeries to look like a real-life Barbie. She was 31 years old at the time of her passing. According to the Daily Mirror, Barbara’s friend, who was with her at home on the day of the tragic incident, revealed that the influencer had injured her eye earlier that day. Just a few weeks ago, Barbara had shocked everyone by sharing a selfie on social media showing a black eye after surgery. The injuries were reportedly part of a recent facelift she had undergone. Police are still investigating the case and have registered her death as “suspicious”, while awaiting autopsy results. Who Was Ben Bader? All About American YouTuber and Lifestyle Influencer Who Died 'Extremely Suddenly' After Posting Final Video on TikTok.

Brazil Social Media Influencer Barbara Jankavski Aka ‘Human Barbie’ Dies at 31

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Daily Mirror), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

