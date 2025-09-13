A bizarre incident unfolded in Alberta, Canada, when a man was arrested for driving a child-sized pink Barbie Jeep on a public road. Kasper Lincoln was spotted cruising down 15th Avenue near Nicholson Street, wearing aviator sunglasses, before police pulled him over. Video and images of the stunt, widely shared on social media, show him being questioned by cops on September 5, after spotting him navigating the toy vehicle near a construction zone and onto open streets. Authorities discovered that Lincoln had a suspended license and was under the influence of alcohol, confirmed by two breathalyser tests. He now faces a DUI charge and a 90-day driving prohibition, though he intends to dispute the ticket. ‘Indian Couple’ Allegedly Dumping Trash in Canada Sparks Outrage, Some X Users Suggest ‘Feeding Wildlife’ As Video Goes Viral.

Drunk Driver Caught in Pink Barbie Car in Canada

#REPORT: Man Pulled Over By RCMP While Driving Child Size Pink Barbie Jeep Through📍Prince George, B.C. Investigation Revealed He Had A Suspended Licence And Was Intoxicated.🔺Driver Charged With Driving While Prohibited And Impaired Driving. pic.twitter.com/Bu1wzqR6GF — 401_da_sarpanch (@401_da_sarpanch) September 8, 2025

Another video about the guy driving Barbie's Pink Jeep. The reason he was charged is that by Canadian law, if a person is operating any kind of vehicle other than that which is only powered by "muscles", it's considered a motor vehicle. The fella also had a suspended license.… https://t.co/N7ZERsPJE0 pic.twitter.com/9o5OjrP4pA — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) September 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of 401_da_sarpanch), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

