The 77th British Academy Film Awards is taking place in London on February 18, 2024, with the former Doctor Who star David Tennant hosting the awards night. The nominations were earlier announced on January 18, with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things garnering the maximum number of nominations. Among the best film nominees, we also have Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall, Alexander Payne's The Holdovers, and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon competing with Oppenheimer and Poor Things to get the trophy.
Meanwhile, check out the full list of nominees below. We will be updating the winners as and when they are announced.
British Short Animation
Crab Day - WINNER
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
British Short Film
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster - WINNER
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award
June Givanni - WINNER
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things - WINNER
The Zone of Interest
Best Sound
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest - WINNER
Best Original Score
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer - WINNER
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Documentary
20 Days in Mariupol - WINNER
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers - WINNER
Best Supporting Actor
Robert De Niro – Killers of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer - WINNER
Jacob Elordi – Saltburn
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
Best Adapted Screenplay
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction - WINNER
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Cinematography
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer - WINNER
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer - WINNER
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Casting
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers - WINNER
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Film Not in the English Language
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest - WINNER
Best Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Earth Mama - WINNER
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
Best Special Visual Effects
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things - WINNER
Best Animated Film
The Boy and the Heron - WINNER
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Best Film
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Outstanding British film
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
Best Director
Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
Best Leading Actress
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo – Past Lives
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Make Up & Hair
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
EE Rising Star Award
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
