The 77th British Academy Film Awards is taking place in London on February 18, 2024, with the former Doctor Who star David Tennant hosting the awards night. The nominations were earlier announced on January 18, with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things garnering the maximum number of nominations. Among the best film nominees, we also have Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall, Alexander Payne's The Holdovers, and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon competing with Oppenheimer and Poor Things to get the trophy. BAFTA 2024 Red Carpet: Ryan Gosling, Deepika Padukone, Emma Stone, Florence Pugh and More – Check Out the Celebs Who Attended 77th Annual BAFTAs (View Pics).

Meanwhile, check out the full list of nominees below. We will be updating the winners as and when they are announced.

British Short Animation

Crab Day - WINNER

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

British Short Film

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster - WINNER

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award

June Givanni - WINNER

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things - WINNER

The Zone of Interest

Best Sound

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest - WINNER

Best Original Score

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Documentary

20 Days in Mariupol - WINNER

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers - WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Robert De Niro – Killers of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer - WINNER

Jacob Elordi – Saltburn

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

Best Adapted Screenplay

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction - WINNER

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Cinematography

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Casting

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers - WINNER

How to Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Film Not in the English Language

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest - WINNER

Best Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Earth Mama - WINNER

How To Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

Best Special Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things - WINNER

Best Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron - WINNER

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Best Film

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Outstanding British film

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

Best Leading Actress

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo – Past Lives

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Make Up & Hair

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

EE Rising Star Award

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

So what do you think of the winners of the big night? Share your thoughts and observations in the comment sections below.

