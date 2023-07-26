Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the leads is facing severe backlash from some conservatives and Christians who have been protesting against Greta Gerwig's feminist blockbuster by setting dolls on fire and calling for boycotts. They have tagged the fantasy film as 'anti-men' and full of 'transsexual, transgender and homosexuality'. FYI, since its release, Barbie has garnered mixed reviews from fans and critics. Barbie 3D Ad in Dubai: Margot Robbie's Gigantic 'Barbie' Stuns Onlookers As She Steps Out of Pink Box (Watch Video).

Barbie Dolls Are Set on Fire by Conservatives:

Conservatives and Christians are burning #Barbie dolls and asking people to boycott the film for being 'anti-men' and full of 'transsexual ... transgender and homosexuality' pic.twitter.com/oWPQ3VL7EX — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 25, 2023

