Barbie Hsu, the Taiwanese actress who gained fame for her role as Shancai in the hit drama Meteor Garden, has passed away at the age of 48. Barbie, who was a major figure in Asian television, died on February 2 due to influenza-associated pneumonia. Her family issued a statement confirming her demise, stating, “Thank you all for your concern! During the Lunar New Year, our family traveled to Japan. Unfortunately, our dear and kind sister, Xiyuan (Barbie Hsu’s given name) passed away after contracting the flu and pneumonia,” as per multiple media reports. Lee Joo Sil, ‘Squid Game 2’ Actress, Dies Due to Prolonged Battle With Breast Cancer at 80.

Barbie Hsu Passes Away

#BREAKING: Taiwanese actress #BarbieHsu nicknamed #BigS has passed away at the age of 48. Her sister #DeeHsu confirmed to TVBS through her manager that she died from flu-related pneumonia while on a trip to #Japan. “Thankful to have been her sister in this life. I will always… pic.twitter.com/GdOobbzRWo — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) February 3, 2025

