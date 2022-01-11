This year we will be getting a ton of Batman content starting with The Batman in March. Then we will see the return of Michael Keaton as the Dark Knight in The Flash . Batgirl is another Bat project in the mix that has many fans excited. Michael Keaton recently was confirmed to be the Batman in Batgirl, which means he has replaced Affleck to be DCEU's Batman. Thanks to a new leak, we also now have confirmation that Robin will be appearing alongside Michael Keaton's Batman. In the leak we can see a faded mural that has Batman in a new and updated look and you can also see Robin standing next to him. The identity and the actor who will be playing Robin still remains to be a mystery, but here is to hoping it's Dick Grayson.

Check Out The Photo Below:

