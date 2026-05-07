Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff Make Red Carpet Debut at ‘Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)’ Premiere

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Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff officially stepped out together on the red carpet for the first time on May 6 at the Los Angeles premiere of Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D). Billie kept her look relaxed and stylish in a green Ralph Lauren Polo shirt layered over a white full-sleeve top with a black skirt and colourful socks, while Nat chose a classic brown suit with an open-collar white shirt. The premiere also saw appearances from Billie’s brother Finneas O'Connell and filmmaker James Cameron, who co-directed the concert film alongside the singer. Rumours about Billie and Nat’s relationship first began in 2025 after they were seen together at several events. Nat also appeared in Billie’s Chihiro music video and joined her tour alongside his brother, Alex Wolff. Billie Eilish Revisits Her 'Belieber' Era After Surprise Coachella Cameo, Shares Throwback Pics.

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff Make Red Carpet Debut - See Post

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TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (People, ExtraTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).