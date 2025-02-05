Meghan Markle and Billie Eilish recently teamed up for a heartwarming gesture, bringing joy to a young girl devastated by the wildfires in Los Angeles. In a video shared on Instagram on February 4, Meghan recounted how the teen, who had lost everything in the fire, was searching for a Billie Eilish concert T-shirt that she had left behind during the evacuation. When they returned, their home was destroyed, along with the shirt. Determined to help, Meghan reached out to her network and, with some effort, managed to secure a surprise package from 'Birds of a Feather' singer, which included signed merchandise. Meghan expressed her gratitude, showcasing items like a blue lunchbox with a gold star, all signed for the girl. She said 'Thank You Billie Eilish' and thanked Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo for helping to connect with Billie. Meghan Markle Rejoins Instagram After 5-Year Hiatus, Shares First Post for 2025 (Watch Video).

Meghan Markle Thanks Billie Eilish - Here's Why

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)