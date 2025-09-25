Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and record producer Finneas Baird O'Connell, aka Finneas, is getting married! The 28-year-old brother of pop sensation Billie Eilish announced that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (September 25), Finneas updated his fans and followers about this big step in his personal life by sharing a series of pictures from the proposal. He revealed that the couple got engaged on September 22. The post featured a picture of the newly engaged couple hugging with a gorgeous sunset behind them. Another picture was a selfie of the two kissing, with Claudia showing off her new diamond ring. Check out the post below! Is Huma Qureshi Engaged to Rumoured Boyfriend Rachit Singh? Engagement Buzz Heats Up After TIFF Debut – Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Finneas Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend Claudia Sulewski With Massive Diamond Ring – See Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLAUDIA SULEWSKI (@claudiasulewski)

