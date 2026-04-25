Los Angeles [US], April 25 (ANI): Sometimes, even global superstars get to live out the dreams they once had as teenagers. That is exactly what happened with Billie Eilish, who recently turned a longtime fan moment into a real-life memory with Justin Bieber, revisiting her "Belieber" era.

The emotional full-circle moment unfolded when Billie joined Justin Bieber during his performance of 'One Less Lonely Girl' at Coachella, turning what was once a teenage fantasy into a real-life experience for the Grammy-winning singer, who has often spoken about being a longtime admirer of Bieber.

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Days after the performance, Billie took to Instagram to share a series of throwback pictures and childhood memories reflecting her deep admiration for Bieber during her younger years.

The carousel of images included a childhood photograph of Billie dressed in a rainbow sequin dance costume paired with white Converse shoes, standing in a bedroom covered with Justin Bieber posters. Another slide featured a whiteboard where she had rewritten lyrics from Aqua's 'Barbie Girl', adding fun references to Bieber's birthday, his Canadian roots, and her teenage obsession.

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Instead of a detailed caption, Billie kept it minimal, letting the visuals speak for themselves. Her post simply read, "Don't talk to me."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXfUzZ3knOS/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=17d88b00-403c-40f9-9367-b612d5eb241c&img_index=5

The nostalgic post came soon after Billie lived her teenage dream recently when Justin Bieber invited her on stage during his set at Coachella. He brought her out while performing 'One Less Lonely Girl', turning the moment into something special for Billie, who has openly spoken about being a proud "Belieber" for years.

A day later, still overwhelmed by the experience, Billie shared an emotional selfie on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Can't stop crying."

Her mother, Maggie Baird, also reacted to the moment, calling it one of the most touching things she had ever seen. (ANI)

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