Gal Gadot, who will be seen as the Evil Queen in the upcoming Snow White live-action remake, unveiled her star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Vin Diesel, her Fast & Furious co-star, was also part of the ceremony. However, the event saw protests from several pro-Palestinian activists, while Israeli supporters waved flags in solidarity with the actress. Gal Gadot Gets Candid About Emergency Brain Surgery in Eighth Month of Pregnancy on ‘Good Morning America’ (Watch Video).

Gal Gadot Receives Her star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Gal Gadot's Speech on Receiving Her Star

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Outside Gal Gadot's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

