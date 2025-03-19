Gal Gadot, who will be seen as the Evil Queen in the upcoming Snow White live-action remake, unveiled her star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Vin Diesel, her Fast & Furious co-star, was also part of the ceremony. However, the event saw protests from several pro-Palestinian activists, while Israeli supporters waved flags in solidarity with the actress. Gal Gadot Gets Candid About Emergency Brain Surgery in Eighth Month of Pregnancy on ‘Good Morning America’ (Watch Video).

Gal Gadot Receives Her star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Gal Gadot receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/dRwNNxJvym — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 18, 2025

Gal Gadot's Speech on Receiving Her Star

Gal Gadot on receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: "I'm just a girl from a town in Israel...This star will remind me that with hard work and passion and some faith, anything is possible." https://t.co/rrK1DCdFe2 pic.twitter.com/gn6h4oExL4 — Variety (@Variety) March 18, 2025

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Outside Gal Gadot's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Pro-Palestinian protesters gather outside Gal Gadot's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. pic.twitter.com/uV9bO0mkt9 — Variety (@Variety) March 18, 2025

