Mindy Kaling has officially received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking a major milestone in her career. The actress, writer, and producer, was honoured in a special ceremony attended by close ones, including her dear friend BJ Novak. Kaling’s longtime friend and The Office co-star delivered an emotional speech celebrating her talent and their decades-long friendship. He said, “You’d be on the walk of talent if they had one. You’d be on the walk of friendship. You’d be on the walk of compassionate parenthood. But let’s face it, all of these would be terrible field trips, so here you are instead, very deservedly, a person who means so much to so many on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.” 97th Academy Awards: Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling and Guneet Monga Kapoor Celebrate Oscar Nomination for Short Film ‘Anuja’.

Mindy Kaling Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

‘The Office’ Co-Stars

BJ Novak joins Mindy Kaling at her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. pic.twitter.com/ydFLjwqb4m — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 18, 2025

