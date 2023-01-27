Being the latest actor to take a dig at superhero films, Stephen Dorff, who is best known for starring in Blade, called superhero movies "garbage" and "embarrassing" in a new interview. Taking a dig at Black Adam as well, the actor said that "nobody's remembering" the Dwayne Johnson-starrer at the end of the day. He would also go on to mock Marvel on their troubled development of the upcoming Blade reboot. Ridley Scott Comments on Marvel Films, From Martin Scorsese to Denis Villeneuve 7 Other Directors Who Have Criticized the Superhero Films.

Check Out What Stephen Dorff Had to Say:

‘BLADE’ star Stephen Dorff says most superhero movies are "garbage" and "embarrassing," adding: "Nobody’s remembering ‘BLACK ADAM’ at the end of the day." (Via: https://t.co/aTIDyYnrgy) pic.twitter.com/gSUuQNf9xW — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) January 27, 2023

Stephen Dorff Mocks Marvel:

“How’s that PG ‘Blade’ movie going for you, that can’t get a director? [laughs] Because anybody who goes there is going to be laughed at by everyone, because we already did it and made it the best. There’s no Steve Norrington out there.”https://t.co/R8PAnTkoLr — Variety (@Variety) January 26, 2023

