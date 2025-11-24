Celebrated German actor Udo Kier, best known for his eccentric screen presence and collaborations with icons like Andy Warhol, Lars von Trier and Madonna, has passed away at the age of 81, his partner Delbert McBride confirmed. Over his prolific career, Kier appeared in more than 200 films, leaving a lasting mark on both art-house and mainstream cinema. He gained international fame for his unforgettable performances in Warhol-produced classics Flesh for Frankenstein (1973) and Blood for Dracula (1974), where his haunting yet darkly humorous portrayals of iconic monsters earned him cult status. Kier later appeared in Hollywood hits like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Armageddon and Blade, showcasing his unmatched versatility across genres and decades. Humane Sagar Dies: Odia Singer Passes Away at 36 Following Multiple Organ Failure.

German Actor Udo Kier Dies at 81 - See Post

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Variety), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

