The West Indies have named a 16-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against the Australia national cricket team. Veteran Shai Hope will lead the Men in Maroon. Wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew and left-arm seamer Jediah Blades received their maiden call-up for the T20I side. The squad features the core group of players who secured a recent series win against Ireland. Veteran players like Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, and Rovman Powell are also named in the West Indies squad. The five-match T20I series between West Indies and Australia will be played from July 20 to July 28 at Sabina Park, Jamaica, and Warner Park, St. Kitts. Both nations will continue to prepare for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. 27 All-Out! West Indies Bundle Out For Second Lowest Total in Tests, Achieves Unwanted Record During WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025.

West Indies Announced Squad for Five-Match T20I Series vs Australia

West Indies Squad named for Australia T20I series.🏏🌴 Read More🔽 https://t.co/f9Cbv35GTo — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 16, 2025

