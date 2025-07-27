Australia continued their winning run in the ongoing five-match series against West Indies, winning the WI vs AUS 4th T20I 2025, and taking a 4-0 lead. Chasing 206, Josh Inglis (51) and Cameron Green (55*) scored fifties, while opener Glenn Maxwell (47) gave a stellar start to the visitors, as Australia chased their target in the final over with three wickets to spare. Jediah Blades starred with the ball for the hosts, taking three wickets. Batting first, the West Indies managed 205, thanks to knocks from Sherfane Rutherford (31), Rovman Powell (28), and Romario Shepherd (28), despite a three-wicket haul from Adam Zampa (3/54), and two wickets apiece from Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, and Sean Abbott. Glenn Maxwell Pulls Off Magical Effort Near Boundary Line To Help Adam Zampa Dismiss Romario Shepherd During WI vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 (Watch Video)

Australia Takes 4-0 Lead

A three-wicket win as the Aussies take a 4-0 series lead. Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis and Cam Green all fired in the victory: https://t.co/QzCRYRrAdE pic.twitter.com/RMfPQKvKL3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 27, 2025

