Oscar Winner Susan Saran has been cast as the villain Victoria Kord in the upcoming DC film Blue Beetle. Last month it was reported that Sharon Stone was in talks to play the role, but it looks like those didn't go through. Sarandon will be playing a completely new and original villain made up for the movie. Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, Blue Beetle releases on August 18, 2023.

Check Out The Source Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)