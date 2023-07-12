The official trailer of Blue Beetle is out! The trailer introduces us to Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), a young Mexican-American teenager who discovers an alien scarab that bonds to his body and gives him superpowers. He then learns to use his new powers to fight crime as the superhero Blue Beetle. The video is filled with number of action sequences, including Jaime fighting off a group of criminals, flying through the air and more. The trailer also gives us a glimpse of the film's villain, played by Susan Sarandon. Blue Beetle: Xolo Maridueña’s Jaime Reyes Looks Uber-Cool in Angel Manuel Soto' Upcoming DC Film, Check Out The New Poster!

Watch Blue Beetle Trailer:

