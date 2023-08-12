DC film Blue Beetle has received fab first reactions, with moviegoers applauding the upcoming flick. Starring Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, the movie is getting lauded for depicting Latino heritage. The story of the flick revolves around a young student who gains superpowers after uncovering an ancient alien relic. Ahead of its release on August 18, Blue Beetle is getting heaving praised online. Here, check out a few reactions from X below. Blue Beetle Trailer: Xolo Maridueña’s Jamie Reyes Fights Against Victoria Kord and Conrad Carapax in Angel Manuel Soto’s DC Film (Watch Video).

'Superhero Magic'

#BlueBeetle REVIEW: SUPERHERO MAGIC! It’s so creative, hilarious & emotional. A fun, coming of age adventure with cool cameos & insane action that’ll bust your blue balls. Not just another comic book film, it’s one of the BEST DC movies ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next pic.twitter.com/5eRipc3r18 — Atom (@theatomreview) August 11, 2023

'Heart'

Blue Beetle is a superhero action movie for the whole family. It has heart, humour, character, culture and is bags of fun, but its heart & soul are family and emotion. It resonates. I loved it. Full review Wed. Thank you @warnerbrosuk for the invite.#BlueBeetle @bluebeetle pic.twitter.com/bal9Gf4Pdt — All On The Board (@allontheboard) August 11, 2023

'Wow'

#BlueBeetle review: Wow this hit me like a truck! What a profound and devastating film. An uncomfortable but needed message on humanity and life. One of the most moving and sobering pictures I’ve seen in some time. This movie had consequences. It will only get better with time. pic.twitter.com/6Yy3IwF35B — finger (@CinemaLord1) August 11, 2023

'Top-Notch'

#BlueBeetle is DC’s top notch entry into world of DCU. A heartfelt, origin story that takes you back to Iron Man era with action sequences straight from anime world. Xolo Maridueña IS JAIME REYES delivering an outstanding performance. You don’t wanna miss this one. Rating 10/10 pic.twitter.com/nT08DjswJI — Everything_DCU (@JeremyJLop) August 11, 2023

Watch Blue Beetle Trailer:

