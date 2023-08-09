With Blue Beetle just being a few days out, we have received the first clip from the film that sees Xolo Maridueña's Jamie Reyes try his best to summon his superhero suit. Joined in the scene by George Lopez's Rudy Reyes and Bruna Marquezine's Jenny Kord, it looks like Reyes is indeed successful in summoning the suit. Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, the film releases in theatres on August 18, 2023. Blue Beetle Trailer: Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes Turns Superhero After Discovering an Alien Scarab (Watch Video).

Check Out the Clip from Blue Beetle:

Sometimes becoming a superhero requires a leap of faith… Literally. Check out this exclusive scene from #BlueBeetle, soaring into theaters on August 18. pic.twitter.com/TcpHUzREEb — IGN (@IGN) August 8, 2023

