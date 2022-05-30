Bradley Cooper’s look as Leonard Bernstein from the upcoming film Maestro is out and his transformation is sure to leave you amazed. Bradley, who essays the role of the legend, is seen in various avatars and that includes an elderly look too. The film also features Carey Mulligan and Jeremy Strong. Maestro: Bradley Cooper Confirms His Second Directorial Film, Will Commence Filming in May.

Bradley Cooper As Leonard Bernstein In Maestro

Bradley Cooper transforms into Leonard Bernstein in our first look at his new film #Maestro. The upcoming Netflix title also stars Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke, and Matt Bomer. pic.twitter.com/JAoArIswEM — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) May 30, 2022

