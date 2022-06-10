Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have tied the knot. The wedding ceremony was reportedly an intimate affair that took place in Los Angeles on June 9. Pictures from the couple’s wedding have taken internet by storm. Take a look at the pictures of the guests who were seen arriving for the wedding. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Head Out for International Getaway for Singer's 40th Birthday.

Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Tie The Knot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Donatella Versace

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez spotted at Britney Spears wedding ceremony in LA. pic.twitter.com/LjFtU5VlTl — Pop Base (@PoeBase) June 10, 2022

Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore

Paris Hilton e Drew Barrymore chegaram ao casamento de Britney Spears. #britneyweddinghttps://t.co/cICSFG6XoW pic.twitter.com/wEcLzDLV3Y — Britney Spears Brasil (@BSpearss_BR) June 10, 2022

