Director David Lietch has reportedly revealed that Lady Gaga was set to appear in Brad Pitt's upcoming film Bullet Train, but couldn't do so. The reasoning behind this was that there were scheduling conflicts due to her filming House of Gucci at the time. Bullet Train releases in theatres on July 15, 2022. Bullet Train Trailer: Brad Pitt Gets in Trouble for a Suitcase in This Action-Filled Glimpse of David Leitch’s Film (Watch Video).

David Leitch says Lady Gaga was in talks to star in ‘BULLET TRAIN’ but couldn’t appear due to scheduling conflicts with ‘HOUSE OF GUCCI’. (Source: https://t.co/WWYHObRL5Z) pic.twitter.com/16hs2dIODY — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 13, 2022

