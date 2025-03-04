“Die with a Smile” is a soft rock-infused track by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, released on August 16, 2024. The song captures an intense longing to be with a loved one, conveying the urgency and depth of their love amidst uncertainty. A massive commercial success, it set records as the longest-reigning daily number one song in Spotify history and became the fastest track to surpass both one and two billion streams. At the 67th GRAMMYs, “Die with a Smile” earned a nomination for Song of the Year and won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Shah Rukh Khan’s Son AbRam Khan Sings Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ Viral Song ‘Die With a Smile’ in Heartwarming Video; Don’t Miss SRK’s Little One’s Guitar Skills – WATCH.

‘Die with a Smile’ Sets New Records

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' "Die With A Smile" officially becomes the fastest song to surpass 2 billion streams in Spotify history. pic.twitter.com/wjOJknQLns — chart data (@chartdata) March 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)