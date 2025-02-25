If you are active on social media, you might have come across Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga's Grammy-winning song, "Die With A Smile".Even if someone doesn’t listen to music, there’s no denying that the soothing vocals of this track can relax every nerve in the body. Now, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, AbRam Khan, who has been winning everyone's hearts with his acts and dance performances in school, has covered the popular song. A viral video shared on X (previously Twitter) shows SRK's little one not just showcasing his vocal talents with the cover but also playing the guitar. The 12-year-old appeared completely focused on his performance. For the unversed, "Die With A Smile" was released on August 16, 2024. The song was co-written and co-produced by several artistes, including Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. Video of Aaradhya Bachchan and AbRam Khan Performing a Christmas Song Together at School’s Annual Day Event Goes Viral – WATCH.

Video Capturing Shah Rukh Khan’s Son AbRam Khan Singing ‘Die With a Smile’ Goes Viral

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)