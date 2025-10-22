Amid Diwali celebrations across the country, a video going viral on social media shows a massive festive rush outside Udhna Junction railway station in Gujarat's Surat. It is reported that hundreds and thousands of passengers were seen waiting in long queues to catch a train from Surat's Udhna Railway Station a day before Diwali, on October 19. It is reported that migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and a few other states gathered outside the Udhna Railway Station in Surat to board trains to their homes during the festive season. Although additional train services have been announced for the festive season, the station was seen flooded with passengers as thousands stood in long queues, with many stretching well beyond the premises and into nearby streets. According to a report in the Indian Express, the Western Railway (WR) set a new record on Sunday, October 19, by operating 21 festive trains from Udhna Railway Station within a span of 12 hours. It is reported that the operation of 21 trans for the festive season facilitated the travel of thousands of migrant workers from Surat to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Vikram Samvat 2082: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Extends Greetings, Urges Citizens to Support 'Vocal for Local' and Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision.

Passengers Stand in Huge Line Outside Udhna Railway Station in Surat to Catch Train

19 अक्टूबर की ये Video सूरत के उधना रेलवे स्टेशन की है। ट्रेन पाने के लिए हजारों यात्री कई KM लंबी लाइन में लगे हैं। गुजरात के डिप्टी CM हर्ष संघवी सूरत से आते हैं। सूरत से ही देश की पहली बुलेट ट्रेन निकल रही है। रेल यात्रियों के हालात राशन की लाइन जैसे हो गए हैं। pic.twitter.com/hGxKTSXnue — Khushbu_journo (@Khushi75758998) October 20, 2025

Massive Festive Rush Seen at Surat's Udhna Railway Station

19 अक्टूबर की ये Video सूरत के उधना रेलवे स्टेशन की है। ट्रेन पाने के लिए हजारों यात्री कई KM लंबी लाइन में लगे हैं। गुजरात के डिप्टी CM हर्ष संघवी सूरत से आते हैं। सूरत से ही देश की पहली बुलेट ट्रेन निकल रही है। बुलेट ट्रेन वाले शहर में रेल यात्रियों के हालात राशन की लाइन जैसे… pic.twitter.com/bwsLHkiC82 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) October 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)