Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, James Corden, Idina Menzel promoted their upcoming musical fantasy film Cinderella in the most fun way. As the stars stopped traffic in Los Angeles and performed a flash mob in the middle of the road dancing to Jennifer Lopez’s Let’s Get Loud. All of them are seen dressed as per their character from the film.

Watch Viral Video:

James Corden, Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel stopped traffic in LA for a flash mob with a cover of Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud” to promote #CinderellaMovie pic.twitter.com/dxm8LIKVvi — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)