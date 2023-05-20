Recently, the Dua Lipa made her Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut, along with her long-rumoured new boyfriend Romain Gavras. For the occasion, Dua wore a one-shoulder, black gown featuring cut-outs across the front and a daring thigh slit. Meanwhile, Romain, a filmmaker and music video director, donned a sleek black suit. The Hollywood star no doubt kept her fashion on point and we simply love it. Dua Lipa Rumoured to Be Dating Romain Gavras, Levitating Singer Spotted Kissing French Director (Watch Videos).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Dua Lipa and boyfriend Romain Gavras have made their red carpet debut at #CannesFilmFestival, and we're levitating. 😍 https://t.co/0cZcgVDn5Z pic.twitter.com/Vfc9ghAxzw — E! News (@enews) May 20, 2023

