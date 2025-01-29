Singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner have been a power couple for nearly a year, and their relationship continues to win the hearts of fans. Following rumours about an engagement, the couple was spotted in Paris ahead of Fashion Week, soaking in the romance of the city. Under the sparkling lights of the Eiffel Tower, they shared an intimate moment, dancing and kissing, as if taken from a fairytale. Videos and photos of their affectionate display quickly went viral, leaving fans in awe and fueling excitement about their possible engagement. Check it out! Dua Lipa Engaged? Callum Turner Proposes to the ‘Levitating’ Singer After One Year of Dating – Reports.

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Set Paris Ablaze With Love

📹 | Video of @DUALIPA and Callum Turner at the Eiffel tower in Paris this evening! (28/01) pic.twitter.com/xpe0nidTr8 — Dua Lipa Media (@STUDlO2054) January 28, 2025

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Kiss Each Other

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner enjoying a romantic evening by the Eiffel Tower pic.twitter.com/qiYM6UI6UK — dua-lipa.uk (@DuaFansite) January 28, 2025

