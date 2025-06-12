Lovebirds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have taken their relationship to the next level. In her recent interview with British Vogue, the "Levitating" singer confirmed their engagement, as she said, "Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting. I’m obsessed with (the ring). It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well." The couple haven't decided on a date yet, as they are, in her words, "just enjoying the period". Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Mumbai Outing: Check Out ‘Houdini’ Singer’s New Pics With Her Boyfriend Ahead of Zomato Feeding India Concert.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are Engaged

