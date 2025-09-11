Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings shared a post on social media with the picture of famous English-Albanian singer Dua Lipa, wearing the Punjab Kings jersey. They shared the picture with the caption Red on you is levitating Dua Lipa'. The picture went viral as many thought that Dua is really wearing Punjab Kings jersey. But a few fans spotted that the picture was edited and it was a completely different picture which Dua posted earlier wearing a white T shirt. It was the Punjab KIngs admin who used an edited picture of Dua in the Punjab Kings jersey. More fans slammed Punjab Kings for editing Dua Lipa's original picture. Shreyas Iyer Handed India A Captaincy for Multi-Day Matches Against Australia A; KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj To Join Squad for Second Game.

