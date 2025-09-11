Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings shared a post on social media with the picture of famous English-Albanian singer Dua Lipa, wearing the Punjab Kings jersey. They shared the picture with the caption Red on you is levitating Dua Lipa'. The picture went viral as many thought that Dua is really wearing Punjab Kings jersey. But a few fans spotted that the picture was edited and it was a completely different picture which Dua posted earlier wearing a white T shirt. It was the Punjab KIngs admin who used an edited picture of Dua in the Punjab Kings jersey. More fans slammed Punjab Kings for editing Dua Lipa's original picture. Shreyas Iyer Handed India A Captaincy for Multi-Day Matches Against Australia A; KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj To Join Squad for Second Game.

Using Edited Pics

Itna irrelevant hai ki edited pics use Krna pd rha 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/BK5qk3thkU pic.twitter.com/wY6Y4PJacs — Chill Guy (@very_chillhu) September 11, 2025

Oops

As real as your Ipl trophy 🏆 https://t.co/pOuAxOZlOW pic.twitter.com/9Aq3uxwqB6 — Ashish Shrivastava (@ashishayush1177) September 11, 2025

'Lowest Moment For Any IPL Franchise'

The lowest moment for any IPL franchise - posting AI generated images to prove its legitimacy. The social media team needs to be sacked immediately for this embarrassment https://t.co/VwAHugGqcW pic.twitter.com/IEjhXjOxhk — Cricketism (@MidnightMusinng) September 11, 2025

'Cringe'

These irrelevant franchises do all sorts of cringe things just to stay relevant https://t.co/cvH0K5LpgC — ADITYA 🇮🇹 (@Wxtreme10) September 11, 2025

Fan Slams Punjab Kings Admin

LSG & GT jaisi irrelevant franchises wali harkate chaalu krdi admin? pic.twitter.com/fyz1jwlMDj — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) September 11, 2025

