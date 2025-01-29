Celebrities turned heads at the Chanel Haute Couture 2025 Show in Paris, showcasing modern elegance as they posed at the fashion event. Stars like Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa and BLACKPINK’s Jennie stole the spotlight with their ultra-glam looks. For the gala event, Jennie was seen opting for a dramatic ensemble that highlighted her waist, while Kylie exuded effortless chic in a sleek all-white outfit consisting of a skirt. Dua Lipa made a bold statement in a unique all-black ensemble. The event was a true celebration of fashion, where each celebrity brought their unique style flair. Have a look at the viral photos below. Alia Bhatt Turns Heads in Black Saree and Embellished Blouse Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s 25th Anniversary Event (Watch Video).

Jennie Slays at the Fashion Event

Jennie Hangs Out With Kylie Jenner

JENNIE KIM AND KYLIE JENNER Nagkita sina #Blackpink #Jennie at American socialite na si #KylieJenner sa isang couture show sa Paris. #News5 📸: Billboard/Instagram, Swan Gallet pic.twitter.com/OLZkO3WeT5 — News5 (@News5PH) January 29, 2025

Dua Lipa for Chanel's Paris Show

Dua Lipa is a beauty in new photos from Paris. pic.twitter.com/wJTAXv6Vqm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 28, 2025

