Cardi B and Offset’s daughter Kulture turned five and a grand birthday celebration was hosted in her honour. The rapper has shared a few pics and videos from the celebration and it shows their ‘Pretty Princess’ dressed up in a pink outfit and matching lace-up footwear. Not to miss the pink Hermès Birkin bag that the toddler is carrying and posing for the camera. Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Cutely Sings Lady Gaga's 'Bad Romance' in Instagram Video – WATCH.

Kulture Birthday Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

